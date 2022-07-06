75 per cent attendance norm returns to campuses in Odisha after two years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As physical classes in higher educational institutes have resumed after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Higher Education department has made seven hours of teaching for faculty members and 75 per cent attendance for students mandatory from the new academic session of 2022-23.

Action will be taken against students who do not meet the attendance criteria.

Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra in a directive to principals of all degree colleges said since classes were disrupted in 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions due to COVID-19, the stipulated minimum attendance norm was not followed during the online classes.

However, as colleges have reopened, the 75 per cent attendance norm shall be strictly enforced from the new session. This was decided during an online orientation meeting on teaching-learning improvement with principals of the degree colleges held under the chairmanship of the Higher Education minister recently.