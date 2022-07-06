STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bear rescued from well

Forest personnel rescued a wild bear from a 25-feet-deep well in Sansailo Nuasahi under Sukinda block here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Forest personnel rescued a wild bear from a 25-feet-deep well in Sansailo Nuasahi under Sukinda block here on Tuesday. Family members of one Raghav Mohanta of the village had gone to the well in their courtyard when they spotted the animal. Villagers immediately informed the local forest officials. 

A team from Sukinda forest range along with fire service personnel reached the spot. After an eight-hour operation, the bear was rescued from the well in the evening. “Despite heavy rains, we managed to rescue the wild bear. The animal has sustained injuries.

We will provide necessary treatment to the bear and keep it under observation for two days in the range office. Subsequently, the animal will be released in the wild,” said a forest official. The official informed that the bear strayed into human habitation from the nearby Sukinda forest in search of food on Monday night.
 

