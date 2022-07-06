Five fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Odisha's Pansia village

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension prevailed after five persons including four minors were taken ill after drinking contaminated water supplied from a pipeline connected to an overhead tank in Pansia village within Baisinga police limits under Betnoti block here on Tuesday.

It is suspected that someone in the village poisoned the overhead tank water with pesticide on Monday night.

Sources said all the affected persons - Ambulance Singh (22), Kabita Singh (6), Sanjay Singh (12), Manish Singh (14) and Akash Singh (15) complained of foul smell emanating from the water when they drank it in the morning.

They were rushed to Betnoti community health centre (CHC) after showing symptoms of nausea and vomiting. Some villagers later said the odour of the water indicated presence of pesticide, adding that this could be the handiwork of a mentally-challenged person in the village.

As panic spread, locals rushed to the primary school in the village and urged the teachers not to use the water.

The headmaster then declared the school closed for a day to avert any untoward incident. Villagers too refrained from using the water for domestic purposes and informed the block development officer, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) officials and Baisinga police to take necessary action.

On being informed, an assistant sub-inspector of Baisinga police station along with RWSS officials reached the spot. RWSS junior engineer Bhusan Samal said steps are being taken to clear the tank of the contaminated water. Police have initiated a probe after the villagers filed a complaint.

