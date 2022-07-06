STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyers to hit streets on July 8 to demand western Odisha bench of HC

Bar association president Sureswar Mishra said that though the State government had assured to send a comprehensive proposal about establishment of a HC bench in western Odisha by June 30.

Orissa High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Renewing the demand for establishment of a High Court bench in western Odisha, the district bar association of Sambalpur on Tuesday decided to hit the streets on July 8.

At a meeting convened by the bar association, it was also decided to take out a rally and submit a memorandum addressed to the Governor of Odisha through the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), North over the demand.

Bar association president Sureswar Mishra said that though the State government had assured to send a comprehensive proposal about establishment of a HC bench in western Odisha by June 30, no steps have been taken in this regard so far. "As per the decision of the central action committee of All Western Odisha Bar Associations, we will stage protest on July 8," he said. 

Establishment of HC bench is a long-pending demand of people of the region. The bar association had sought cooperation of the public and representatives of different social organisations for intensifying protest.

"They have agreed to extend support to the cause. We hope the State government considers our demand and takes necessary steps in this regard at the earliest. If our demand is not met, protests will be intensified in the coming days," Mishra warned.

President of the bar association's action committee Pradeep Bohidar informed that demonstration will be staged in front of the RDC office at Sambalpur on July 8.

Simultaneously, bar associations of other districts of western Odisha will stage protest in front of their respective Collector's offices over the demand on the day. At the sub-divisional level, protest will be held in front of the offices of Sub-Collectors.

"Apart from the HC bench demand, there are other issues related to the welfare of people of Sambalpur. Issues such as exploitation of the public by Tata Power will be raised during the protest," Bohidar added.
 

