NFSA-2022 rankings: Odisha tops country in ensuring food security

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been ranked number one state in the country by the Centre in the state ranking index NFSA-2022 for creating resilient food systems to optimise the delivery of benefits. This was announced by Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal at New Delhi on Tuesday in the conference of Food ministers on food and nutrition security.

Odisha which got an index score of 0.836 is followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh in the second and third place respectively. While UP got index score of 0.797, Andhra was close behind with score of 0.794.

The assessment framework for ranking the States and Union Territories is built on three key pillars, which covers end-to-end implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA) through Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS). The three pillars are - coverage, targeting and provisions of the Act, delivery platform and nutrition initiatives.

In the first pillar of NFSA - coverage, targeting and provisions of the Act, Odisha is at fourth position with a score of 0.870. The State is behind Jharkhand, UP, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu. In the second pillar, Odisha is also at fourth position with a score of 0.790 behind Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The first pillar has 45 per cent weightage while the second pillar has 50 per cent weightage. The third is an evolving pillar and accordingly, a minimalistic weightage has been assigned to it. The first pillar has been divided into three aspects of beneficiary coverage and rightful targeting, other provisions of NFSA and grievance resolution with 15 per cent weightage each. The second pillar has been divided into allocation and movement and last mile delivery with 25 per cent weightage each.

Official sources said that since implementation of NFSA in the State in 2015, Odisha has followed it up with a robust end-to-end computerization of TPDS operations. A digitized beneficiaries database of 3.25 crore has been hosted in public domain, dynamically updated in 378 ration card management system (RCMS) centres, one each in 314 block and 64 urban local bodies (ULBs).

Besides, all the 152 food storage depots of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department have been fully automated with provision for real-time electronic recording of doorstep delivery of 1.87 lakh MT foodgrains per month at 12,133 fair price shops across the State.

One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) programme has been implemented across the State from July 2021. PDS beneficiaries are now availing intra-state/inter-state portability of ration cards and able to choose any fair price shops of their choice and convenience to receive their monthly entitlements. Around 1.10 lakh families are receiving ration through the intra-state facility and 533 families through inter-state facility every month.