Not only Bhubaneswar, ragging raises ugly head in Odisha's Deogarh district also

In yet another ragging incident, a first year girl student of ANM training centre has raised allegations of harassment by seniors on the premises of Deogarh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: In yet another ragging incident, a first year girl student of ANM training centre has raised allegations of harassment by seniors on the premises of Deogarh district headquarters hospital (DHH). She submitted a written complaint in this regard to the chief district medical officer on Tuesday, after informing about the incident to the anti-ragging squad of the institution. 

The complainant, who hails from Sambalpur, has alleged that ever since she joined the training institute three months back, some senior students have been ragging her leading to physical and mental trauma. The seniors, the complainant stated, reasoned, "Because our seniors ragged us, we are ragging you."

They often used to summon the juniors to a common place and physically assault them while abusing in foul language. The seniors had even threatened of dire consequence if anyone reported to authorities, the complaint stated. 

The victim said though she has reached out to the in-charge of the institution several times over the issue, she had reportedly not taken any action. This compelled her to report the issue to the anti-ragging squad on Monday night after a similar incident.

Following the complaint, ADMO Dhananjay Mohanty visited the training centre and spoke to the students warning them of stringent action. The ADMO also met the victim and assured her that such incidents would not recur.

However, due to inaction even after her complaint, the victim again moved CDMO Sadhana Das over the issue on Tuesday evening at around 8 pm and submitted a written complaint. The CDMO said, “I have come to know about the ragging incident today. A strict inquiry will be conducted into the matter and necessary action taken.”

Two arrested for attacking teachers

KENDRAPARA: Two miscreants were arrested for allegedly passing lewd remarks at school girls and attacking two school teachers when they protested their misdeeds. The accused were identified as Binod Pradhan (23) and Pramod  Das (27) of  Ganja village within Rajkanika police limits. Rajkanika IIC Bilwamangal Sethi said a case has been registered. The accused were later produced in court.

Deogarh district Odisha ragging ANM training centre
