Over 11,000 persons died by suicide in last two years: Odisha MoS Home Tusarkanti Behera

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 11,000 persons died by suicide in the State in last two years. Data furnished by Minister of State for Home Tusarkanti Behera in the State assembly suggests that 5,569 persons ended their lives in 2020 while 5,770 people committed suicide in 2021.

While mental health has turned into a huge challenge post COVID-pandemic, the suicide numbers in these two years suggest a substantial rise. The year 2020 alone recorded a 21 per cent rise in suicides in the State over the previous year.

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) statistics suggest that 4,582 cases of suicide were reported in the State during 2019 which rose to 5,569 the next year.

Odisha was also ranked second in terms of suicide among students in the country during 2020. Around 1,469 students committed suicide in the State in 2020, suggests the NCRB data. Experts said mental health needs to get more attention in the days to come.

"The suicides increased following the pandemic as most people lost their social connection and become isolated. It started affecting their mental health after loss of support systems such as family, friends etc with whom they used to share their problems," said Dr Rakesh Mohanty, psychiatrist at SUM Hospital.

He said the trend is still continuing as people who remained isolated for a long period are still hesitant. Awareness drives and counselling should be emphasised and people should take help of experts. The report furnished by the Minister indicated that around 91 per cent suicides in the State in last two years were committed either by poisoning or hanging.

Of the total 11,139 suicides in 2020 and 2021, 5,285 cases are related to hanging, while 4,855 are caused by poisoning. The remaining cases are linked to drowning, burning, run over by train etc. Besides, 208 suicides are related to dowry.