Teacher posts vacant, students & parents protest 

Students and parents staged dharna in front of Pailo Sahi upper primary school at Jeypore protesting shortage of teachers on Tuesday. 

Published: 06th July 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Students and parents staging protest outside the school on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Students and parents staged dharna in front of Pailo Sahi upper primary school at Jeypore protesting shortage of teachers on Tuesday. Around 164 students are enrolled in the school which has a sanctioned teacher strength of six. Recently, three teachers were transferred from the school and the vacant posts are yet to be filled.

Abinash Tripathy, a parent, said in absence of teachers, students are whiling away their time during school hours. One of the three remaining teachers of the school is often found doing departmental works. “Earlier, we had approached the local block education office over the issue of teacher shortage but to no avail,” he added. 

Another parent said the students were affected as the school remained closed for almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, dearth of teachers is affecting their studies. “The vacant teacher posts should be filled up immediately to ensure quality of education in the school,” he added.

Contacted, district education officer (DEO) of Koraput Rama Chandra Nahaka said transfer and posting of teachers are being done as per government norms. The vacancies in Pailo Sahi upper primary school will be filled soon. “Both students and their parents should have patience and refrain from resorting to agitation,” the DEO added.
 

