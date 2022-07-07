7-year-old gang-raped in Kendrapara, six minors arrested

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six minor boys in a village under Kendrapara Sadar police station on Monday evening. All the six accused have been arrested and remanded to the Observation Home at Angul by the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.

As per reports, the girl, a class three student, was returning home after playing with her friends when the six accused took her to a deserted place by force and gang raped her on Monday. They beat her and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm or reported the matter to anyone.

The girl, however, narrated the incident to her mother who lodged an FIR against all the six minor boys on Tuesday. One of the accused is around 10-years-old while the others are between 11 and 14 years old.

Acting on the FIR , police rushed to the village and took all the six juveniles into custody. They were produced before a Juvenile Justice Board at Kendrapara on Wednesday which rejected their bail application and remanded them to the Observation Home at Angul.

During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted to the crime. We are investigating the case. The girl was examined by the doctors in the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapada, the investigating officer of the case Jyotimayee Sethi said.

In a similar incident in Phulbani, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a village in G Udayagiri Police Station area on Sunday.The accused had allegedly dragged the child from her neighbourhood in the village luring her with chocolates and raped her in a room, police sources said.

He was arrested and booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Indian Penal Code, G Udayagiri Inspector Rebati Sabar said.The child was medically examined at the district headquarters hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. The Child Welfare Committee is examining the case.