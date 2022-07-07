Balasore HSC student death: Victim's father alleges college offered Rs 7 lakh to keep quiet

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BALASORE: The controversy surrounding the death of a Plus Two student of a private college of Balasore has turned murkier with the deceased's father alleging he was offered Rs 7 lakh by the educational institution authorities to keep quiet.

The 17-year-old deceased, daughter of Pratap Chandra Behera of Badatalapada village within Badasahi police station in Mayurbhanj district was a science student of Prince Residential College. On Wednesday, speaking to mediapersons Behera claimed that his daughter had not died by suicide, but murdered. He alleged that the college authorities offered him Rs 7 lakh to suppress the case.

Behera said the authorities had paid Rs 2 lakh in cash and Rs 5 lakh in cheque but he had returned the money and cheque immediately. "If the college offers money to the father of the deceased to suppress the case, it reeks of a preplanned murder," Behera alleged.

According to the father, his daughter rang him up on May 19 night and cried stating that her roommates and hostel warden are accusing her of stealing Rs 200. "She had to pay the money to her friends even though she had not stolen any money," recollected Behera.

Later that night, one of the teachers called him up to inform that his daughter has been admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital. On May 20, Behera was told that his daughter died during treatment at SCB MCH in Cuttack.

"Sabitri's roommates, warden and college authorities were torturing her. She was pushed to death from the four-storey hostel building. Why would she go to the fourth floor when she was a boarder of the third floor?" he wondered.

Behera had lodged an FIR in Balasore Sadar police station on the same day and a case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC. IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak said a case was registered and CCTV footage along with post-mortem reports was collected and investigation is currently underway.

However, college management and principal remained incommunicado. Accountant Sarat Chandra Padhi told the media that complaints raked up by Behera were baseless. "Police investigation into the matter is on and college staff are cooperating in the probe. No money has been offered to the family of the deceased," he said.