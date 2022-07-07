STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driver hijacks cash van in Odisha's Nuapada, flees with Rs 57 lakh

As the van reached the ATM at Khariar, two of the staff got inside to refill the ATM, while the driver, after distracting the security guard, hijacked the van and fled the spot. 

Published: 07th July 2022

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A cash van driver here allegedly hijacked the vehicle and fled with Rs 57 lakh rupees on Wednesday near Khariar SBI ATM counter. As per reports, four persons including two bank staff, a security guard and a driver were out to refill several ATMs of State Bank of India in the area.

As the van reached the ATM at Khariar, two of the staff got inside to refill the ATM, while the driver, after distracting the security guard, hijacked the van and fled the spot. Subsequently, the two staffs informed the bank as well as the police.

During search, police found the vehicle abandoned near Bharuakani forest in Khariar. Police has seized the van and launched an investigation.During preliminary investigation, it is being suspected that the accused fled with cash of around Rs 57 lakhs.

Meanwhile, manager of the SBI main branch in Khariar has lodged a complaint with the police. Khariar IIC, Aniruddha Muduli said, "We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and investigating further. We have sealed all the main roads besides entry and exit points through the state and national highways and conducting a strict checking of all the vehicles passing through these points."

