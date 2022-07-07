HSC results out: 90.55% students pass, 6% dip from last year

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Around 90.55 per cent (pc) of students have passed the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2022, which was held offline after a gap of one year. The results were announced by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash at the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office here on Wednesday.

Girls continued to outshine the boys in the exams securing 92.37 pass percentage in comparison to the 88.77 success rate of the latter.The Board had adopted a novel Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) module to finalise the results for the first time in view of the Covid-induced disruptions during the academic year. There has, however, been a decline of around 6.18 pc in the overall pass percentage this year against 96.73 pc last year.

A total of 90.79 per cent students in the regular stream have passed this year compared to 97.89 per cent in 2021. The pass percentage of ex-regular students is 52.73 compared to 88.33 last year. This year, 5,71,909 candidates from all streams across the State had filled up forms, of which 5,17,847 have passed. While 45,091 students were absent, 5,26,818 students took the test. A total of 8,119 students have got A1 grade by securing more than 90 pc marks while last year 2,656 students had obtained the grade.

While 54,889 students have got A2 grade (80 to 89 pc marks), 1,20,312 secured B1 grade (70 to 79 pc marks), 1,42,599 got B2 grade(60 to 69 pc marks) and 1,16,735 received C grade (50 to 59 pc). Around 8,699 students have failed in the examination. The pass rate of regular students is 90.79 compared to last year’s figure of 97.89.

As many as 1,170 high schools have shown 100 pc results and three schools - one in Angul and two in Malkangiri - have shown Nil results.Among the 30 districts, Jagatsinghpur posted the highest 96.36 pc pass rate, while the lowest 83.03 pc was reported in Malkangiri district.The overall pass percentages of SC and ST students were 88.07 and 86.34 respectively.

In the Sanskrit Madhyama examination, the pass percentage stood at 80.06. Last year, it was 98.07. Only one Madhyama student has been able to bag A1 grade.As far as State Open School Certificate(SOSC) Examination is concerned, 7,475 students have succeeded with a pass percentage of 79.78.

“All efforts were made by BSE to make the results error-free. Students can apply for checking and rechecking their answer sheets in online mode from July 11 to July 25,” said the Minister.Among others, Secretary of the department Bishnupada Sethi , BSE president Ramasish Hazra, vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty and secretary Srikant Tarai were present.