Live wire trap kills tusker in Hindol range

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 30-year-old tusker died after it walked into a live wire trap set at Goja Ambagari forest by poachers while a 57-year-old man was trampled by the jumbos on Wednesday. Both incidents were reported from Hindol range.Forest officials detained one person and are on the look out for another accused in connection with the elephant death which was reported in Khajuriakata station of the forest range.

Range officer LK Rath said he got the information about the tusker’s death in the morning and rushed to the spot along with his team. He also informed that veterinary doctors were called in for postmortem and preliminary investigation found a live wire in the forest to poach wild animals. The tusker unfortunately came in contact with the wire and died on the spot. In the other incident, 57-year-old Bhramarabara Behera was killed by an elephant near Manapur Sahi village of Dudhurkot in the morning hours of the day.

Behera had ventured into the forest when he came face to face with the jumbo. Villagers spotted the body and informed the Forest staff who rushed to the spot.Rath said there are about 200 elephants in the Hindol range and local people have been warned against venturing into the forest in early morning or evening. Despite the warning, he said, people enter the forest areas.