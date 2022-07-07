Malkangiri schools register 100 pc pass, Rengali nil

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As many as 83.03 per cent students passed the High School Certificate examination in Malkangiri district which was conducted offline after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic.While Ayush Kumar Dalai of Balimela Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir (SSVM) emerged as the district topper with 95.33 percentage securing 572 marks out of 600, Rajesh Kumar Dash of Balimela Government High School secured the second position. He got 94.83 per cent securing 569 marks.

Ayush Kumar Dalai

Even though the performance of Malkangiri district remains lowest in the state, school-wise performance has improved this year with many schools registering 100 per cent pass. Of the total 6574 students who appeared in this year’s examination in the district, 6397 students have cleared the examination.

While, 20 examinees have passed in A1 grade, 95 scored A2. A total of 177 have failed in the examination.In Angul, of the two students who appeared in matric examinations this year in Rengali Girls’ High School, none has passed.The high school is run by the Rengali project authorities.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh registered pass percentage at 92.02. A total of 12,082 girl students successfully cleared the exam compared to 10,901 boys. A total of 180 students secured A1 grade and 1,826 students bagged A2 grade.