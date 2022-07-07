STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition targets Odisha government for rising alcohol consumption

Alleging rampant corruption in the Excise department, Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati said that the government also does not have the manpower to control the situation.

Published: 07th July 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on the State government for its failure to check growing alcohol consumption and drug abuse in the State.

Raising the issue through an adjournment motion, Opposition members criticised the State government for its double standard in this regard. While the ruling BJD propagates Gandhi's ideals, liquor shops are proliferating everywhere in the State, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said, initiating the debate.

Alleging that alcohol consumption among the youths has increased manifold in the State, Majhi said that the government has turned a blind eye to this for increasing revenue. He said that while revenue receipts from excise was Rs 7,600 crore in 2021-22, the State government has set a target to collect Rs 8,500 crore excise revenue in the State in 2022-23.

The BJP member demanded that the State government should make its stand clear in this regard. Unchecked increase in alcohol consumption in the State will ruin the society, he warned and said that the State government should initiate steps to bring the situation under control.    

Alleging rampant corruption in the Excise department, Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati said that the government also does not have the manpower to control the situation.

The Congress member targeted the government for promoting alcohol consumption in rural areas. Ruling BJD members, excise department officials and black marketeers are hand in glove, he said and demanded exemplary government action against them.

Making a statement in response, Minister of State for Excise Aswini Kumar Patra said that the State government started an awareness campaign among the people as consumption of hooch affects health and finances of families.

He said that for the first time the State government had pressed into service drones to identify illegal ganja cultivation. He added that excise squads and enforcement teams were also pressed into service to check spread of illegal alcohol and other drugs among the youths.

