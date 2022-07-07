Presidential polls: BJD campaign for NDA's Droupadi Murmu continues in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD continued with the outreach programme to secure votes for the NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday with teams of ruling party leaders visiting the residence of Congress MLAs seeking their support.

A four member team comprising Minister of State for Home Tushar Kanti Behera, Minister of State for Skill Development Priti Ranjan Gharai along with two legislators Snehangini Behera and Raj Kishore Das met Congress MLA from Rajgangpur CS Razeen Ekka and requested his support for Murmu.

The BJD team urged the Congress legislator to ensure the victory of Murmu, a daughter of the soil, with a huge margin by supporting her. As Ekka is a tribal, the BJD team requested him to support the NDA Presidential candidate, who is the first tribal candidate for the highest office in the land.

However, Ekka told the BJD delegation that the ideologies followed by BJP and Congress are completely different. There is no question of supporting Murmu as the party has already taken a stand to support united Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, he said.

A separate BJD team including Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu and former minister Badri Narayan Patro visited the official residence of deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Santosh Singh Saluja and sought his support for Murmu.

Saluja told the delegation that he will inform the high command about their visit to his residence seeking vote for Murmu. He also said that there was no question of supporting the BJP-sponsored candidate. Besides, a team led by senior vice-president of the party Debi Prasad Mishra also visited the official residence of Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati to seek his support for Murmu. Bahinipati told mediapersons that the BJD is enacting a drama by seeking votes for Murmu.

Meanwhile, president of the OPCC Sarat Pattanayak said he has discussed the issue with CLP leader Narasingh Mishra. A CLP meeting will be called before the Presidential election on July 18 to discuss strategy about the election.