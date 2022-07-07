Rath Yatra 2022: Trinity chariots in Puri given 'Dakhina Moda' for Bahuda Yatra

By Express News Service

PURI: As an integral part of the Trinity's Bahuda Yatra (return journey) on July 9, the three chariots were given 'dakhina moda' (turning towards the south) on Wednesday. After Sakala Dhupa was offered to the deities, servitors brought ajnamallyas and served to the Biswakarmas.

All the three chariots were pulled from the parking site and given a turn to the south. Soon, they were again pulled to the exit gate called Nakachana dwara and parked facing towards the main temple. The event was conducted by police personnel, servitors and a few devotees.

During this exercise Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra was pulled first followed by Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and then in the end Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath was given the southward turn. The event was held after 'Herapanchami' rituals were conducted on Tuesday.

Devotees in large numbers were seen visiting Gundicha temple every day to offer prayers to the deities and consume the Adap abadha (mahaprasad). As per belief, anyone offering prayers to the deities on Adap Mandap (in the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple atop the Ratnasimhasan) gets freed from cycle of rebirth.

During Dakhina Moda ritual, vehicular traffic was disrupted leaving no space for pedestrian pilgrims. Most of the arterial roads of the city also remained jammed for hours.