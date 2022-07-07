Three weeks after Odia TV actor Rashmirekha Oja's death, friend ends life

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a tragic turn of events, Santosh Patra, friend of television actress Rashmirekha Oja, allegedly died by suicide at his residence at Basanti Colony under Uditnagar police limits here on Tuesday night.

Rashmirekha had ended her life on June 19 in Bhubaneswar. After Rashmirekha's death, family sources said that Santosh had reportedly gone into depression and made multiple bids at his own life.

However, on Tuesday night he closed the door from inside in the presence of family members. "By the time we realised, he had already taken the extreme step," said his father Surendra, who runs a tailoring shop.

Subhasini, mother of Santosh said they learnt about his relationship with Rashmirekha after her death. "Santosh was in love with her. He would often frequent her as both of them had a good relationship. But after her death, he became restless. We were guarding and consoling him, but we lost him," said the grief-stricken mother.

Additional SP BK Bhoi said, for the past fortnight, Santosh had moved to his parents’ house at Rourkela and was increasingly showing suicidal tendencies. "He had attempted life bids three to four times but on Tuesday around 10.30 in the night he ended his life," Bhoi said.

A bright student, he had landed a good job after MBA. However, his friends claim Santosh had secretly got married to Rashmirekha around October last year, but their relationship had got into trouble.Santosh left behind a suicide note reportedly stating his parents should not be dragged into the unnatural death case of Rashmirekha.

Meanwhile, Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said inquiry revealed that Santosh had lately stopped providing financial support to his parents on various pleas and after the girl's death he was depressed.

"Since his parents did not discuss his mental health with anyone, psychological counseling could not be extended to him," said Bhamoo. Had professional psychological counselling been extended to him, the SP said, possibly his mind would have changed.

The SP said that disruption in a relationship, emotional and social deprivation and socio-economic factor in mental health issues. Bhamoo said equipping clinical establishments with psychiatric treatment facility and community support system would also help improve the situation.

Rourkela needs a psychological counselling & rehabilitation centre for easy and wide access for persons with mental health conditions.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

