CPET-2022: Entrance test for admission to universities in Odisha from August 1

For general students, the examinations will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has decided to hold the Common Post-Graduate Test-2022 (CPET-2022) for admission to all State public universities and PG colleges for the 2022-23 academic session from August 1 to 13 in three sittings.

Issuing a directive in this regard to the chairman, PG Council, of all public universities and principals of government autonomous colleges on Thursday, the Higher Education department said while each of the exams will be of one-and-half hours duration, separate timings have been allotted for general students and those with disabilities.

For general students, the examinations will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Students with disabilities will be provided a compensatory time of 30 minutes to finish their tests if appearing with the help of scribes.

All the examinees will be allotted centres for writing the tests and for the purpose 26 examination centres across the State have been identified.

The department has asked the institutions to appoint full time faculty members as invigilators for the examination and in cases where there are not enough faculty members, retired teachers can be roped in for the purpose. One invigilator will be appointed for every 20 students.

