Five minors rescued from child marriage in 48 hours

SONEPUR: Two minor girls and an underage boy, who were being married off by their parents in Binika block, were rescued by the district administration on Thursday. The minors are from Jampali and Sugurna villages. This was the fifth such rescue in the block in the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, two minor girls of Charda and Phulmuthi villages were recused by the administration.

Source said Sonepur Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane was tipped off about the preparations for child marriages at Jampali and Sugurna villages. An administrative team rushed to the villages and rescued the two girls and a boy (below 21 years) from different wedding venues. The parents of the minors were warned of legal action if they persisted on conducting the marriages. Subsequently, the rescued girls were sent to shelter homes and counselled.

Naravane said the administration is working on a multi-pronged strategy for rescue and rehabilitation of child marriage victims. Swayed by the age-old traditional practices and due to lack of awareness and education, many parents often want to get their children married off at an early age.

In all such cases, the rescued children are produced before the child welfare committee, provided counselling and encouraged to go for vocational training till they attain the legal age of marriage. Parents too are counselled and asked to conduct marriages of their children only after they attain the legal age.