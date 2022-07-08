STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagada students now paint a bright image   

Hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons for years, Nagada in Jajpur district, this time has reasons to rejoice.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons for years, Nagada in Jajpur district, this time has reasons to rejoice.  Five of the children from the three villages who had become migrant labourers, successfully cleared the Class X exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. 

As per BSE sources, while Bauria Pradhan secured 306 out of 500 marks, Nidhia Pradhan got 244, Kalia Pradhan 238, Mitu Pradhan 214 and Saita Pradhan scored 198 marks in the matriculation examination held this year.

Sources said, seven students of the Juanga community in the three Nagada hamlets were studying in Gobaraghati High School under Sukinda block.  But with closure of schools due to Covid-19, they left the villages and worked as migrant labourers in a private company in Bhubaneswar to fend for their families.

It was during the summative-1 examination that the school authorities found all the seven missing from school. On inquiry, their parents revealed that they were engaged as migrant labourers. Soon, the district administration and police rescued them from Bhubaneswar and sent them back to school. Efforts were made to help them appear the Class X summative-1 examination.

All the seven appeared in the annual examinations, with five of them clearing it while two others could not. Jajpur District Education Officer (DEO) Ranjan Giri said, “I am extremely happy that the school dropouts could be brought back to appear the examination and clear it as well. The district administration is also ready to help these students if they wish to go for higher studies.”

In yet another heartening development,  as many as 32 students of Sukinda who dropped out of a private residential school, rejoined other schools on Thursday with the help of  district administration. Of them, 16 students have re-enrolled in a primary school, 12 in upper primary school and four in high school, official sources said.

