NCPCR show cause to Odisha School and Mass Education secretary over child rights violation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued show cause notice to the Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education department for not responding to its notices on a complaint regarding violation of child rights by shifting 1,700 students of DAV-SCB Medical Public School here to other two DAV schools in the city without ensuring proper infrastructure and facilities.

The Commission has decided to hold an inquiry in the matter since the requisite details sought by it in the matter have not been furnished by the government despite repeated reminders. "Take immediate action in the above matter and make available all necessary records within 20 days of receipt of this letter, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate summon proceedings," the Commission has warned.

The SCB Medical Public School Parents Association secretary Kanhayalal Sharma had moved the NCPCR alleging that the school building was demolished for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital and 1,200 students from LKG to Class-7 were accommodated at DAV School, CDA and the rest 500 students from Class-8 to 10 were adjusted at DAV school, Gandarpur. From the previous location, the two schools are located at a distance of about 5-8 km.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009 prescribes right of every child to be educated in its neighbourhood. Moreover, the studentss' education is affected by shifting them to two far away schools, the association also alleged.

