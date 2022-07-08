NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu deserves unanimous support of all MPs, MLAs: Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reiterated that NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu deserves the unanimous support of all MPs and MLAs of the State.

Addressing a meeting of BJD MPs and MLAs at the state assembly here in the presence of Murmu, the chief minister called upon all the lawmakers to cast their votes in her favour.

Addressing the meeting, Murmu recalled the day when she had tied rakhi to the chief minister and said that the brother has now given a gift to her spontaneously without her asking for it. “When my name was announced as the NDA Presidential candidate, he (Naveen) was the first to declare support for me,” she said.

Murmu also had a meeting with the BJP MPs and MLAs at the state guest house here after her meeting with the BJD lawmakers. She left for Naveen Nivas after the meeting where she had lunch with the chief minister before leaving the state.

Earlier, Murmu was accorded a rousing welcome at the airport. Murmu, a native of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, received a ceremonial reception at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here with BJP's woman legislator Kusum Tete performing a tribal dance and party's Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi playing the cymbals.

Tribal women dressed in their traditional attire performed folk dances such as Ghoda (horse) and Bagha (tiger) on the streets leading to the airport. Several groups of 'Kirtan' (devotional songs) singers also performed welcoming Murmu.

Several senior leaders of the ruling BJD and BJP including state president of the BJP Samir Mohanty, minister for food supplies and consumer welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and vice-president of the ruling BJD Debi Prasad Mishra were present at the airport to welcome her. Sarangi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting an Odia for the top most post.