No cameras atop chariots, special trains for Bahuda

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has arranged 205 special trains to and from Puri during the Bahuda Yatra for convenience of pilgrims.

Published: 08th July 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration on Thursday asked the servitors of Srimandir to stop climbing atop the three chariots with mobile phones having cameras and clicking photographs of the Trinity.

Despite a decision taken on prohibiting mobile phones on the chariots during Rath Yatra at the Chhatisa Nijog meeting held before the grand event, many servitors were seen clicking pictures and recording videos of the three deities in the chariots and releasing them on social media during the rituals. Many were also found taking selfies with the deities.

Srimandir public relations officer Jitendra Mohanty said mobile phones with cameras and any other cameras are banned on the chariots and this will be strictly enforced during the Bahuda Yatra and other rituals. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has arranged 205 special trains to and from Puri during the Bahuda Yatra for convenience of pilgrims.

As Gundicha Yatra is already over, special trains will run for Sandhya Darshan, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha. Keeping in view of arrival of more devotees, Railways have also planned to run more special trains after Suna Besha. 

