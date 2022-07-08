STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha class X results: Girl with thalassemia scores 92 per cent marks

Suffering from the genetic blood disorder since birth, the 15-year-old daughter of a daily wager Navya has been undergoing blood transfusions four times a month. 

Students celebrate after announcement of HSC results on Saturday

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Battling with thalassemia never deterred Navya Naveli Sahoo from studying hard and scoring high in Class X examinations.

Irrespective of the challenges of undergoing blood transfusions four times a month, Navya of Nantar village under Mahakalapada block in the district secured 92 per cent, scoring 552 out of 600 marks in Class X examinations, the results of which were declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday.

With the hope of being able to fend for his daughter, Hemant Sahoo, continued Navya's treatment. "Villagers dissuaded me to be so concerned as they thought Navya would not survive long. But I was adamant," says Hemant with tears welling up in his eyes.

Without paying any heed to suggestions, the family provided Navya best of treatment and arranged blood four times a month for her at the district headquarters hospital here. A proud mother, Rashmiprava Jena said, "My daughter’s sincerity and hard work bore fruit."

Unswerving, Navya’s dreams were as big as her steely resolve to fight all odds. "I had to miss many classes due to my health condition. But some of my teachers made efforts to teach at my  house. I am grateful to my teachers and parents, without whom this feat would not have been possible," said an elated Navya, who aims to become a doctor.

