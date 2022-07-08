STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha receives 25 per cent excess rainfall in seven days

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity occurred at most places in interior districts and at many places in coastal districts.

bhubaneswar rains

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has received 84.3 mm rainfall between July 1 and 7, which is 25 per cent excess than its average during this period. The State normally receives 69.7 mm rainfall in the first week of July.

Seven districts recorded over 60 per cent excess rainfall, 10 20 per cent to 59 per cent over average and 11 received normal rainfall between July 1 and 7. Only two districts - Jajpur and Gajapati - recorded deficit rainfall during the period. 

The rainfall activity in the last seven days has reduced the deficit to 22 per cent between June 1 and July 7. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity occurred at most places in interior districts and at many places in coastal districts.

"Rainfall activity has intensified as the monsoon trough is now passing through Jharsuguda and a cyclonic circulation lies over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Bhubaneswar received 22.1 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha between July 8 and 11. The national weather forecaster has predicted an increase in rainfall activity on July 12 and 13. 

