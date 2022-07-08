STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Traders observe 12-hour bandh in Odisha's Umerkote, call GST raids 'arbitrary'

Reacting to what they called an overdrive of GST collection, members of the chamber of commerce in Umerkote observed a 12-hour bandh in the town on Thursday.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Shops down their shutters during the 12-hour bandh in Umerkote

Shops down their shutters during the 12-hour bandh in Umerkote. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Reacting to what they called an overdrive of GST collection, members of the chamber of commerce in Umerkote observed a 12-hour bandh in the town on Thursday.

All shops and business establishments remained closed as over 300 traders staged a rally alleging that arbitrary GST raids are jeopardising their commercial prospects, and submitted a memorandum to the local tehsildar. 

Sources said, GST authorities had conducted two raids to collect tax from urban areas in the town last week. This had not gone down well among the local traders who felt they were being harassed by the raids.

Traders claimed that they were being marginalised by GST authorities who in the last five months conducted eight to nine such raids. Within a span of four months, 26 traders of Umerkote have faced raids by GST authorities and slapped with hefty tax. 

Deputy commissioner GST Samir Majhi said, "The raids were carried out in Umerkote on receiving specific complaints of tax avoidance. Besides, we have to achieve our assigned targets too."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umerjote Umerkote bandh GST GST protest
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp