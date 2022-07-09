STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
82.5 per cent students students turn up for Odisha-JEE 2022

Around 82.5 per cent students appeared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 that concluded on Friday.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing at the OJEE-2019 in Bhubaneswar

Representational Image. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 82.5 per cent students appeared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 that concluded on Friday. Officials said out of 58,000 registered students, around 48,000 took the exam, while rest 10,000 skipped the test.

The figure, however, is more compared to the last two years during which a large number of candidates didn’t turn up for the exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. The turnout for OJEE was around 75 per cent in 2021 and 61 per cent in 2020. 

OJEE committee chairman SK Chand said this year the examination was conducted at 61 centres in the State and four outside in computer-based test mode. Chand said the results will be published within a month.

The special OJEE for admission of students to vacant BTech seats will also be held this year. The special OJEE is likely to take place in August. 
 

