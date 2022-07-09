AP book release in tribal language rings alarm bells for Kotia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: The recent launch of text books in six tribal languages by Andhra Pradesh (AP) purportedly for residents of bordering villages, has come as a wake up call for Koraput administration as Odia language teaching has reportedly taken a backseat in many government schools across the disputed Kotia panchayat.

Over 400 children attend 21 anganwadi centres (AWCs) in Kotia panchayat. As per government norms, kids aged between 3 and 5 years are entitled to be taught in their mother tongue through various means by anganwadi workers. But majority of pre-school students in these centres are apparently taught in local Kui dialect in absence of teaching materials in Odia. As a result, kids are not familiar with Odia in most villages of the disputed region. Taking advantage of the situation, the AP government is believed to have been continuously encouraging learning of Telugu among the children.

That’s why its latest move in releasing vernacular books is being seen as a similar overture in this direction as the languages are mostly spoken by people along the AP-Odisha border. As per reports, the AP government released the books in six Girijan (Hill Tribe) languages - Savara, Sugali, Adivasi Oriya, Konda, Kuvi and Koya- meant for tribal students in bordering villages. While this is being claimed as a bid to root out illiteracy by the AP government, many see it as yet another strategy towards its territorial claims on Odisha side.

Following the book release, social activists led by ‘Amo Kotia’ convenor Gadadhar Parida visited many Kotia villages on Thursday and inquired into state of Odia teaching at the angawadi centres. “We found that the children are mostly familiar with Kui language and there is lack of teaching material in Odia at the centres,” Parida said. He further added that the launch of books in tribal languages is another game plan of AP which is why teaching of Odia is all the more crucial in the area.

Contacted, district education officer Ram Chandra Nahak informed that the department has been providing all Odia language materials from primary school level in Kotia villages.”We have asked the department to post Kui language teachers who can teach and translate in Odia,” he said.