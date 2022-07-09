STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Canopy bridges for small animals

The two overhead bridges were inaugurated recently to allow safe passage to animals living on trees including monkeys and giant squirrels.

Published: 09th July 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a first of its kind initiative in Odisha, the Barsuan Iron Mine (BIM) of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and Bonai Forest Division (BFD) have set up two canopy bridges over Tensa-Barsuan road  in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district to save small animals from road accidents.

The two overhead bridges were inaugurated recently to allow safe passage to animals living on trees including monkeys and giant squirrels. The Barsuan-Tensa road sees a rush of thousands of mineral carrying vehicles. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp