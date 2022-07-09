Canopy bridges for small animals

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a first of its kind initiative in Odisha, the Barsuan Iron Mine (BIM) of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and Bonai Forest Division (BFD) have set up two canopy bridges over Tensa-Barsuan road in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district to save small animals from road accidents.

The two overhead bridges were inaugurated recently to allow safe passage to animals living on trees including monkeys and giant squirrels. The Barsuan-Tensa road sees a rush of thousands of mineral carrying vehicles.