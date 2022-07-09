Congress corporators in Cuttack seek early completion of integrated sanitation improvement project

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Congress corporators of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Friday demanded early completion of JICA-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) which is being carried out in the Millennium City by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB).

At least eight Congress corporators met chief engineer, OISIP RN Mallik and submitted a memorandum demanding redressal of several issues relating to ongoing works which are causing ‘inconvenience’ to residents of the city.

"In this rainy season, people in Cuttack are facing communication problems due to whimsical attitude of the authorities concerned while carrying out the project works. The condition of roads in the city has become dangerous posing risk to commuters," the memorandum stated.

Two persons including a student have lost their lives after falling into a pit dug up for implementation of the project. It is still unknown if the families of the deceased persons have been compensated or not, said corporator of Ward no 50 Santosh Kumar Bhol.

"It has also been observed that many houses are getting damaged during execution of the works. What compensation has been provided to the affected house owners?" questioned the corporator. The Congress corporators sought a deadline for completion of the project work.

The chief engineer reportedly assured the corporators to consider their demands. He also told them that the engineers concerned have been instructed to consult with Ward committees and local corporators for smooth implementation of the project.

