Inadequate resources mar mental healthcare in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as mental health has emerged a grave concern in current times and a full-fledged system to cater to psychological ailments is the need of the hour, Sundargarh continues to lag behind with the district mental health programme (DMHP) not making much headway even after five years of launch.

The DMHP was introduced in Sundargarh in 2017 under the National Health Mission (NHM). But five years on, it continues to struggle reportedly due to shortage of quality manpower and resources.

Under the DMHP, an Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), the only for the district, operates from a room of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for five hours daily for six days in a week. Sources said, the programme is fully reliant on a community nurse and supervisor for mental health, an office assistant, a social worker, a clinical psychologist and a nurse with the last two joining only a month back. A trained mental health Medical Officer (MO) attends the OPD once in a week, while psychiatrist from VIMSAR, Burla visits on second and fourth Tuesdays of every month.

With the MO and psychiatrist available for limited period, poor patients who cannot afford private treatment are left to their fate. Those in the know of things admitted that patients from distant areas of the district have little or no access to the mental health OPD services at Sundargarh town and to bridge the gap, camps are held in the Bonai sub-division.

They said with special visit arrangements, counselling and treatment for are provided at the Rourkela special jail, Sundargarh district jail and Bonai sub-divisional jail for thrice, twice and once in a month to 53, 19 and 19 prisoners with mental illness, respectively. Women patients with severe psychiatric conditions are sent to a charitable rehabilitation and care centre in Sundargarh town.

Contacted, chief district medical & public health officer (CDM&PHO) SK Mishra said with the functioning of the Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital, regular posting of a psychiatrist is expected shortly.