Lawyers in western Odisha intensify stir over HC bench demand

Chetavani Divas’ was observed as per decision of Central Action Committee of all western Odisha Bar Associations 

Published: 09th July 2022

Orissa High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Intensifying their stir to demand a permanent High Court (HC) bench in western Odisha, members of Sambalpur District Bar Association (SDBA) along with social organisations, citizens and leaders of different political parties staged a demonstration in front of the office of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Northern Division (ND) here in Sambalpur on Friday. The lawyers also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Odisha Governor through the RDC, ND over the demand. 

Sources said the lawyers and other agitators including political leaders came to the office of the RDC in rallies from different locations of the city and staged the demonstration outside the office. The agitation was called ‘Chetavani Divas’.

Secretary of SDBA Saroj Kumar Sahu said ‘Chetavani Divas’ was observed as per decision of the Central Action Committee (CAC) of all western Odisha Bar Associations. Though a permanent High Court bench in the region was sought long back, neither the State government nor the Centre took any concrete measures to materialise the demand.

Around two months back, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had written to the Odisha government to submit a comprehensive proposal with opinion of the High Court for establishment of HC benches in western and southern Odisha. But the State government has not paid any heed towards the issue, he said.

Another agitating lawyer said the demand for a high court bench in the region is being targeted at decentralising the judicial system in Odisha. “If the demand comes to fruition, we will have the authority to make judgments on our own and take timely decisions. People of the region will continue to the fight until our voice is heard. The agitation will be intensified in coming days,” he added.

