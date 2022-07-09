STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi govt programmes are always for poor: Minister

Published: 09th July 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:21 AM

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  On a three-day visit to undivided Dhenkanal district, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai went to Angul and Talcher to propagate various pro-poor programmes taken up by the Modi government. He also met BJP functionaries to boost their morale.

Reaching Angul on Thursday evening, Ray attended a string of programmes like visiting the Malati Ashram and meeting inmates of  Baji Rout Chhatravas. He later met party functionaries at Angul district party office.

On Friday Rai went to the Maa Hingula temple to offer prayers and also visited houses of freedom fighter Bichhanda Charana Pradhan at Kaniha. Later on the day, he addressed the district executive committee meeting at Bharatpur besides meeting former union minister Debendra Pradhan at his Talcher residence.

Speaking at the executive body meeting, Ray called upon party workers to reach out to the people and educate them  about various pro-people programmes of Modi government. “The government, in the last eight years, has launched many programmes for the neglected sections of the society. The Garib Kalyan Yojana is one such bright example,” asserted Rai.

District BJP president Dileswar Pradhan, state BJP secretary Kalandi Samal, Ashok Mohanty, Bhagirathi Pradhan and Parsuram Barik  accompanied the minister.

