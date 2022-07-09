STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets red carpet welcome at Odisha

The BJD boss’ warmth left Murmu emotional as she said that the Chief Minister has kept her ‘rakhi’ promise by announcing his party’s support for her candidature.

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu being welcomed by BJD leaders at Bhubaneswar airport

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu being welcomed by BJD leaders at Bhubaneswar airport. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From a grand welcome upon arrival to being hosted over lunch by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's visit to seek support for her candidature on Friday was less political and more sentimental in tone and tenor.

During her three and a half hour visit, she received a rousing reception from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while being greeted with immense warmth by Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by the CM himself. Naveen, who is directly handling the Presidential election, was present at the State Assembly entrance to welcome her.

Addressing the party lawmakers, the CM reiterated that Murmu deserves unanimous support of all MPs and MLAs of the State. He called upon all legislators and MPs to cast their votes in her favour.

The BJD boss' warmth left Murmu emotional as she said that the Chief Minister has kept her ‘rakhi’ promise by announcing his party's support for her candidature. "As Subhadra (sister) I had tied rakhi on the wrist of Jagannath (Naveen). By announcing his support for me, the brother has now given a gift to the sister spontaneously without her asking for it," she added.

Stating that she has worked with most of the BJD MLAs as she was elected twice to the State Assembly here, Murmu said all legislators here are her brothers and sisters. "Those who became members of the House after I left are also my brothers and sisters. I may not know them personally, but technology has brought all of us closer. I seek support from all my brothers and sisters," she said.

Murmu requested all MPs and MLAs from the State to work for the development of Odisha. "We must make Odisha a beautiful and developed place. I request the Chief Minister, all MLAs and the people in general to work for the progress of Odisha," she added.

She met the BJP MPs and MLAs at the State Guest House here after her meeting with BJD lawmakers. She left for Naveen Nivas where she had lunch with the CM along with senior BJP leader and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Puri MP Pinkai Mishra before leaving the State for Lucknow.  

Murmu, a native of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, received a ceremonial reception at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here with BJP’s woman legislator Kusum Tete performing a tribal dance and party's Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi playing the cymbals.

Tribal women dressed in their traditional attire performed folk dances such as Ghoda (horse) and Bagha (tiger) nacha on the streets leading to the airport. Several groups of 'Kirtan' (devotional songs) singers also performed welcoming Murmu.

Senior leaders of the BJD including State vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra, five ministers and BJP State president Samir Mohanty, all  MPs and MLAs were present at the airport to welcome her. 

