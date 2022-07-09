STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will remain obliged towards Odisha and her people: NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

Reminiscing about her roots, NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday said whatever she has achieved in life is because of the BJP.

NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reminiscing about her roots, NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday said whatever she has achieved in life is because of the BJP. Addressing the BJP lawmakers at a special function in the State guesthouse here, Murmu said BJP is her identity. "I am one among you," she said.

Murmu said she cannot express her feelings in words after being selected as the Presidential candidate of NDA. “From an ordinary woman of an inaccessible region to becoming a councillor, MLA, Minister, Governor and Presidential candidate, the journey has been extraordinary. I cannot express my feelings in words.”

She also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and crores of BJP functionaries and workers for nominating an ordinary woman as the Presidential candidate. “Seeing the rousing welcome given to me, I felt that it is like celebration in the family after a daughter returns home. For this I will ever remain obliged towards Odisha and her people,” she said.

Talking about the enthusiastic welcome accorded to her during her visits to different states, Murmu said it reminded her about expectations of people from the BJP. “For this we will have to work hard to serve people,” she said.

State president of BJP Samir Mohanty said the Prime Minister has always given importance to Odisha and her people. “Odias are shining in all spheres across the country and are being honoured for their achievements. I thank the Prime Minister for nominating Murmu for the highest constitutional post of the country,” he added.

