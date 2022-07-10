Boundary wall, bathroom roof caves in due to JICA construction work in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The incident of collapse of the bathroom roof and boundary wall of a house at Niladri Vihar of Aparna Nagar in Ward No. 43 on Saturday during the JICA-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) work has once again brought to the fore negligence on the part of officials of Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) carrying out the project in the city.

As per reports, the workers had dug up the road for the construction of underground sewage chambers and laying of underground sewer lines 15 days back following which some cracks developed on the boundary wall of one Khulana Sahoo.

“Though we had brought the matter to the notice of the contractor and officials present at the site, they paid no heed and went on working without taking precaution and safety measures as a result of which Sahoo’s house boundary wall caved in along with the roof of her bathroom at about 10 am. Luckily, no one was present on the road at that time otherwise casualty would have happened,” alleged the locals.

Cracks too have developed on the house wall of another neighbouring resident, Dr Debendra Kumar Das due to unsafe digging in the absence of adequate support, they alleged. Dr Das and Khulana’s younger son Smruti Ranjan Sahoo have filed an FIR in this regard with the Chauliaganj police station.

However, Chief Engineer, JICA-funded OISIP, RN Mallik said the affected house owners would be compensated or their damaged houses would be restored as they wish. A probe will be initiated into the matter and action will be taken against the erring officials and contractor

“We will ensure proper safety norms are implemented at every site across the city and we will direct contractors to conduct safety drills to avoid such mishaps in future,” said Mallik. CMC’s Congress Corporators had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Engineer on Friday demanding adequate safety measures and early completion of the project.