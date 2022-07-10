STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICAR-Central Institute for women in agriculture conducts event for Nutri-sensitive awareness 

Chairperson of National Commission for Women said the Centre is dedicated to the wellbeing of women and taking measures to formulate and implement both women inclusive and women exclusive policies.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ICAR-Central Institute for Women in Agriculture, Bhubaneswar organised an awareness programme on Nutri-sensitive agriculture for the stakeholders on the importance of nutritional interventions in improving family food and nutritional security.

Addressing the function, Chairperson, National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma said the Centre is dedicated to the wellbeing of women and taking timely measures to formulate and implement both women inclusive and women exclusive policies and programmes.

Chairperson, State Commission for Women, Minati Behera emphasised suitable interventions for rural women by different stakeholders in a coordinated manner to improve their health, nutrition and livelihood. 

She stressed mapping their risk, vulnerability and preparedness to ensure that agricultural production could harness their nutritional outcomes. About 300 farm women from 13 villages of different districts of Odisha attended the programme held here on Friday.

