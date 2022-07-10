Odisha: Cuttack’s parking projects put on hold since 2018 gather dust in files

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As Millennium City is struggling for parking space, two proposed multi-level parking projects are gathering dust in official files for the last four years. Considering the lack of space for parking vehicles, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the Commissionerate Police in 2018 had jointly formulated an action plan to ease traffic congestion woes and decided to come up with multi-level parking facilities at Buxi Bazar and High Court square.

A four-member committee was also constituted comprising Sadar tehsildar, secretaries of CDA and CMC and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Traffic, to build more parking lots in the city. On the other hand, when a multi-level parking facility has already been inaugurated in the Capital City, Cuttack’s proposed project is stuck in red tape for the last four years. Sources said, though the authorities concerned had drawn the plan for the two proposed multi-level parking facilities, required funds are yet to be sanctioned.

At present, the CMC has as many as 27 paid parking spots at different locations in the city which are being leased out annually for more than Rs 30 lakh. Still, the old city is struggling for parking spaces. Due to the non-availability of enough parking space near Cuttack Collectorate, Regional Transport Office, Orissa High Court, some lower courts, Bar Association, RDC, Central Range office, SBI Main Branch, DRDA, Sub Registrar office, SP (Rural) office, people are compelled to park their vehicles on the roadside leading to traffic congestion.

A paid parking place is located in front of the SBI main branch, and a big free parking place has been arranged near the High Court. But, both the spots are always filled up, forcing people including advocates and their clients to park their vehicles along the Kathajodi ring road.A similar situation can be seen at the busy locations such as Buxi Bazar, Mangalabag, Ranihat, College Square, Bajrakabati Road, Badambadi, Kacheri Gada, Naya Sadak.

Like Bhubaneswar, if multi-level parking facilities can be arranged in Cuttack then the persistent parking problem can be resolved, said some city-based intellectuals. However, CDA Chairman Anil Samal said CDA has started designing a decongestion plan by engaging a consultancy firm. “While the designing of the plan has been scheduled to be completed within the next eight months, its implementation has been scheduled to be completed in the subsequent two years,” he said.