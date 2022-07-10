STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha mulls mangrove plantation in 930 hectare this year

The fresh plantation if carried out as per plan will increase the mangrove cover of the State by another 9 square km.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mangrove forest in Kendrapara.

Mangrove forest in Kendrapara. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government is mulling going for mangrove plantations in around 930 hectares of land along the identified patches in four forest divisions to improve Odisha’s mangrove cover. The plantation will be taken up in Mangrove Forest Division Rajnagar as well as Balasore, Puri and Bhadrak. 

Sources said mangrove plantation will be carried out in 810 hectares of Rajnagar mangrove division and 75 hectares in Balasore division. This apart from 30 hectares in Puri and 15 hectares in the Bhadrak division will be covered. 

The plantation activities will be mostly assisted natural regeneration (ANR) which involves human protection and preservation of natural tree seedlings in forested areas and artificial regeneration which involves direct seeding, as well as planting. 

Approximately 580 hectares of mangrove plantation will be done using the artificial regeneration method while the remaining 350 hectares will be covered through ANR. The ANR plantation will be done in Bagagahan saline zone of Rajnagar within Bhitarkanika for the first time to restore its mangrove forest cover. 

As per the statistics of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, mangrove plantation has been taken up in a total of 318 hectares in the State under the Conservation and Management of Mangrove project in the last three years between 2019-20 and 2021-22.

The latest mangrove cover assessment carried out by the Forest Survey of India for the year 2021 states that Odisha’s mangrove cover, spread over five districts - Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Puri - stands at around 259 square km, around 8 square km more than the previous assessment carried out in 2019. 

The fresh plantation if carried out as per plan will increase the mangrove cover of the State by another 9 square km. Forest officials said the lush mangrove cover often acts as a protective barrier against cyclone and tidal surge for the coastal belt of the State, which is extremely vulnerable to natural calamities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mangrove plantations Rajnagar Kendrapara Odisha
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp