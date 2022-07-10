Odisha: Sahasralinga tank to get new look; smaller temples and water quality on focus: ASI 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ancient Sahasralinga tank (also called Devipadahara Kunda) in Old Town will soon get a new look. Not only are the smaller temples around the tank being renovated, but steps are also being taken to improve its water quality by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Located just 10 metres (meter) away from the Centrally-protected 11th century Lingaraj temple, the heritage tank is surrounded by 100 miniature temple-like structures - almost of the same height and size (each 1.52 meter in height with a pyramidal roof) - that enshrine small ‘lingas’ and also date back to 11th century. At present, 77 of these miniature temples are in a good state of preservation and of them, only five lingas are under worship.

While the conservation work on the tank began earlier this year, a majority of its components have been completed. An ASI official said while the vegetation surrounding the structure has been cleared, the existing old and highly damaged eroded stone floor of the tank is being repaired with good quality laterite stones after draining out of the water.

“We have completed desiltation of the water tank and minor repairs on the tank floor. Conservation of the small shrines on all the four sides of the tank will start soon and efforts are also being taken to keep the water clean round the year,” he said. For this purpose, ASI plans to use surface floating aerators in the tank which would increase the biological oxygen demand of the water body and keep it clean.

The tank is protected by the ASI and is also included in the State government’s 66-acre Ekamra Kshetra Yojana. The state has plans to revive and preserve the traditional water system in the area which includes Sahasralinga tank, Papanasini Kund, Godabari, Kotitirtha tank and Ganga Jamuna Kund. The tank has been earmarked as a Special Heritage Zone in the comprehensive development plan of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

Constructions within Devipadahara Kunda’s prohibited and regulated areas have blocked the natural drainage channels of the tank as a result of which, it remains filled with weeds and hyacinth around the year.

“The structure is in good condition of preservation but the only problem it faces is the regular dumping of garbage by locals and vendors in the area. We have decided to put up boards around the tank asking people to stop doing so in the interest of the protected structure,” said Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Bhubaneswar circle) Arun Malik.