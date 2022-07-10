Odisha: Satichaura crematorium to have CNG furnace at cost of 60 lakh 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Satichaura crematorium is soon to be equipped with compressed natural gas (CNG)-run furnace. The furnace will be set up at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. While the tender process has already been completed, the work for the installation of the CNG-run furnace will start soon. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) renovated the crematorium three years back. However, in the absence of ultramodern facilities, people have been facing problems in cremating the bodies of their kin.

Besides, cremation of bodies by using a wood pyre is also causing pollution. CMC said the use of CNG will reduce pollution and will also be cost-effective.“The cost of operating the electric-run and LPG furnace is very high. The CNG unit can be switched on and off on the basis of requirements making it economical. Use of CNG will reduce more pollution and will be more cost-effective,” said CMC executive engineer DR Tripathy.

The smoke emitting from the CNG-run furnace will be released through a raised chimney. Besides, a wood pyre will also be available along with the CNG-run furnace at Satichaura crematorium, he added. The process of installing a CNG furnace is on at Khannagar crematorium by GAIL, which is scheduled to be completed by Dec 2022.