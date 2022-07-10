South-west monsoon active over Odisha, more rain next week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon is active over Odisha with the State receiving 102 per cent surplus rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Odisha recorded 18.5 mm of rainfall on July 8 as compared to its average of 9.2 mm on the same date. In the last 24 hours, Kosagumuda in Nabarangpur district recorded 140 mm rainfall, Mathili in Malkangiri district and Koraput received 110 mm rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall intensity is likely to increase next week in Odisha. The national weather forecaster has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the State on July 12 and 13. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in the State during the period.

The regional Met office said a weather system may form next week and intensify rainfall activity in the State. “Odisha’s rainfall deficit between June and July 9 is 18 per cent. If a fresh system forms next week, the rainfall activity is expected to increase in the State and further reduce the deficit,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Meanwhile, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts, a low-pressure area formed over Odisha and its neighbourhood on Saturday. The current weather system will not have much impact on the State. However, a few places are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days, said Das.