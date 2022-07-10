STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

South-west monsoon active over Odisha, more rain next week

However, a few places are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days, said Das.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains, Delhi weather, Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality

Representational image. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon is active over Odisha with the State receiving 102 per cent surplus rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Odisha recorded 18.5 mm of rainfall on July 8 as compared to its average of 9.2 mm on the same date. In the last 24 hours, Kosagumuda in Nabarangpur district recorded 140 mm rainfall, Mathili in Malkangiri district and Koraput received 110 mm rainfall. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall intensity is likely to increase next week in Odisha. The national weather forecaster has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the State on July 12 and 13. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in the State during the period.

The regional Met office said a weather system may form next week and intensify rainfall activity in the State. “Odisha’s rainfall deficit between June and July 9 is 18 per cent. If a fresh system forms next week, the rainfall activity is expected to increase in the State and further reduce the deficit,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Meanwhile, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts, a low-pressure area formed over Odisha and its neighbourhood on Saturday. The current weather system will not have much impact on the State. However, a few places are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days, said Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha monsoon weather
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp