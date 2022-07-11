Odisha: Neglected for years, four wards suffer due to Cuttack municipal corporation's apathy

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: It has been 20 years since four wards (56, 57, 58 and 59) of Cuttack Sadar came under Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) jurisdiction, but have been meted out step-motherly treatment ever since.

During this period, four mayors and 18 commissioners have changed but the plight of the residents of these four wards continues to remain the same, especially during the monsoon when after a brief spell of rain their houses and roads are inundated, with no drainage and sewerage systems.

The four wards were included in the JICA-funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP), which is being implemented by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) for building a comprehensive drainage and sewerage system in the city, were subsequently excluded from the project.

However, in 2011 the CMC initiated steps towards the construction of a stormwater channel for the release of rain water from the four wards. Accordingly, WAPCOS Limited was engaged in conducting a survey and preparing a master plan with a detailed project report (DPR).

Sources said, the consultancy agency which had conducted the survey, prepared a master plan with DPR. It had submitted the reports to the CMC, but the same is now gathering dust in official files of the Engineering section for the last two years.

As per the DPR, apart from the construction of the main stormwater channel, several branch drains would have been constructed in different colonies of the four wards and connected to the proposed main stormwater channel for the release of rainwater. The project cost was estimated to be `600 crore.

Sources allege that the civic body has kept aside the plan and is not taking steps for carrying out the proposed project with a plea of excess expenditure.

CMC Mayor Subhas Singh said a high-level committee comprising of the local legislature, CMC Commissioner and Mayor would visit the four wards, and conduct an inspection and verification after which the drainage project would be carried out on a priority basis.

