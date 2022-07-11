Odisha police arrest two in Balianta youth murder case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 22-year-old youth on Wednesday. The accused - Raj Kishore Behera alias Raja (24) and Rakesh Sethi (20) of Sisilo village in Balianta had beaten up Ashish Ojha of the same village and had strangulated him using a towel. Unrequited love of Behera towards Ashish’s sister is the reason behind his murder. The accused had dumped his body near Dhanua river under Balipatna police limits.

The deceased’s sister had decided to marry a person of her own choice. Police said Behera, who was in love with her, had warned of dire consequences if she married someone else. “The towel used in the crime has been seized and further investigation is continuing,” police said.