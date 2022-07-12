STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Adhar Pana offered to Trinity, Niladri Bije on Tuesday

It is believed that numerous spirits, ghostly bodies and souls trail the lords during the Rath Yatra and eagerly wait for this moment to get Mokshya by consuming the holy drink.

Published: 12th July 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: A day after dazzling in Sunabesha, the deities Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra on chariot, on Monday, were offered the ritualistic ‘Adhar Pana’, a rich drink, which was later dedicated for salvation of ghostly bodies and guarding deities (parswadebatas).

For Adhar Pana ritual, nine large open mouth barrel-shaped clay pitchers of at least one-meter height were filled with drinks and placed before the three deities on each chariot in a way, almost touching the lips (adhar) of the deities. Then the priests through ‘Sodosha Upachar Pooja’ offered the drink to the deities. Soon after the offering was completed,  these earthen pitchers were smashed spilling the entire drink on the floor of the chariots.

It is believed that numerous spirits, ghostly bodies and souls trail the lords during the Rath Yatra and eagerly wait for this moment to get Mokshya by consuming the holy drink. As per tradition, Raghaba Das mutt and Bada Odia mutt of the city provide the drink on the day. The drink is a blend of nine rich and tasty ingredients like cheese, butter, banana and sweet cream.

The Trinity would remain on the respective chariots all night on Monday and enter the main temple’s sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday signifying ‘Niladri Bije’ in ceremonial Pahandi to be conducted by the Daita servitors. The event was held amid adequate security arrangements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deities Adhar Pana Ritual
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp