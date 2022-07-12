Adhar Pana offered to Trinity, Niladri Bije on Tuesday

By Express News Service

PURI: A day after dazzling in Sunabesha, the deities Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra on chariot, on Monday, were offered the ritualistic ‘Adhar Pana’, a rich drink, which was later dedicated for salvation of ghostly bodies and guarding deities (parswadebatas).

For Adhar Pana ritual, nine large open mouth barrel-shaped clay pitchers of at least one-meter height were filled with drinks and placed before the three deities on each chariot in a way, almost touching the lips (adhar) of the deities. Then the priests through ‘Sodosha Upachar Pooja’ offered the drink to the deities. Soon after the offering was completed, these earthen pitchers were smashed spilling the entire drink on the floor of the chariots.

It is believed that numerous spirits, ghostly bodies and souls trail the lords during the Rath Yatra and eagerly wait for this moment to get Mokshya by consuming the holy drink. As per tradition, Raghaba Das mutt and Bada Odia mutt of the city provide the drink on the day. The drink is a blend of nine rich and tasty ingredients like cheese, butter, banana and sweet cream.

The Trinity would remain on the respective chariots all night on Monday and enter the main temple’s sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday signifying ‘Niladri Bije’ in ceremonial Pahandi to be conducted by the Daita servitors. The event was held amid adequate security arrangements.