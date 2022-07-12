STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aryapalli police station in Odisha faces erosion threat, may shift to safer location

The Aryapalli Marine police station in Ganjam district stares at an uncertain future with coastal erosion picking up pace in the district.

Published: 12th July 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 12:19 PM

Aryapalli beach of Chhatrapur and Aryapalli Marine police station. (Photo | Express)

Aryapalli beach of Chhatrapur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Aryapalli Marine police station in Ganjam district stares at an uncertain future with coastal erosion picking up pace in the district. Two decades ago, when the police station was constructed, it stood at more than 500 metre from the sea but with the sea advancing further, it is just 100 metre from the water line.

High tides have eroded several coastal regions in the district causing concern for the people residing by the shoreline. After Ramayapatana in Chikiti block and Podempeta in Ganjam block, Aryapalli beach of Chhatrapur appears to be the next to face the fury of erosion. Though residential areas are safe, the advancing coastal erosion poses a threat to the marine police station.

Daneyya, a local resident, said the seawater reached the police station whenever high tides were formed. This year, the boundary wall was also damaged after being hit by the tides, he added. During the last decade, hundreds of houses in Chikiti and Ganjam blocks were washed away and now Aryapalli police station is likely to face a similar fate.

However, SP Brijesh Roy said that plans are on to shift the police station to a safer locality. A couple of new sites has already been identified and proposal sent to the State government in this regard. Once approved, shifting work will commence, he added.

Comments

