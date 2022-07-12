STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC directs Centre, Odisha government to inform by August 1 on DMD treatment

Children suffering from DMD, a genetic disorder, have progressive muscle degeneration and weakness and the disease almost always affects boys, and symptoms usually begin early in childhood.

Published: 12th July 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed both the Centre and Odisha government to inform it by August 1 as to what "arrangement can be put in place to immediately address the needs of 15 children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)".

Children suffering from DMD, a genetic disorder, have progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. The disease almost always affects boys, and symptoms usually begin early in childhood.

Children with DMD typically lose the ability to walk when they reach 8 to 12 years of age and need wheelchairs to get around. The court issued the direction on a PIL seeking judicial intervention for treatment of 15 children.

High Court lawyer Anshuman Ray who filed the petition sought direction to the State government to provide Antisense Oligonucleotide (AON) therapy which costs Rs 40 lakh to 50 lakh annually to the 15 children under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik said, “Since this is a matter of some urgency, the court expects a positive response from both the State government as well as Union of India.”

Comments

