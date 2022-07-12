STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indravati project releases water for Kharif irrigation

The Indravati project has released water for the current kharif season through the lift irrigation system.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Indravati project has released water for the current Kharif season through the lift irrigation system. On Sunday, 7.5 cumecs water was pumped to the Lift canal through two high-power pumps.  Earlier on July 6, 50 cumecs water was released in Right and Left canals.

Official sources said it is targeted to irrigate 25,275 hectare (ha) of land through the lift canal system this season. The water is judiciously managed for irrigation considering the water level of the reservoir and the need for irrigation and power generation.

Indravati project will provide irrigation to a total  1.12 ha hand out of which 87,592 ha will be through Left and Right canals and 25,275 ha through the Lift canal system. The present status of the Indravati reservoir, however, is a matter of concern as it has only 32.83 per cent of the total water retaining capacity. Contacted, chief construction engineer of the Indravati project  Anil Kumar Panigrahi said with monsoons, the water level of the reservoir will improve gradually.

