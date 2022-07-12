Land filling eats up budget, features may be dropped for Smart Park in Odisha's Burla

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With a chunk of funds sanctioned for the Smart Park in Burla reportedly getting used up in land filling, authorities are likely to drop some features in the facility much to the discontentment of residents.

Being developed adjacent to the premises of the Planetarium and Science Park in Burla, the land filling and leveling work have been completed. The other construction works are on in full swing. However, if sources are to be believed, some features which were a part of the initial design of the proposed park have now been dropped.

An official source informed that the Smart Park was supposed to have solar panels, CCTV cameras and musical fountain. The plan to install a giant outdoor piano is no more a part of the park, sources added.

Sources said, some features had to be removed from the plan as a major chunk of the sanctioned fund was spent on land filling. Around 10 per cent of the sanctioned budget was diverted towards the purpose. However, the land will require further filling towards the completion of the project as the rainwater is washing off the soil and turning the surface area muddy.

The architecture firm which has made the design of the park has reportedly not visited the site even once, due to which a lot of discrepancies are coming up during actual implementation, residents complained. The park may not be any different from the usual parks in the city, they rued.

Commissioner, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Pradeep Sahu said, work is targeted to be completed by September. Collector Ananya Das had visited the site recently.